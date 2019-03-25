British Airways plane mistakenly lands in Edinburgh instead of Dusseldorf

A flight from London to Dusseldorf landed in Edinburgh by mistake today after the incorrect flight plan was submitted to pilots.

Passengers only realised the error when the plane landed and the “welcome to Edinburgh” announcement was made this morning.

The plane landed in Edinburgh instead of dusseldorf. Pic: Shutterstock

A BA spokesman confirmed that the flight was redirected and has now landed safely in Dusseldorf.

The flight was operated by German firm WDL Aviation - who were responsible for the aircraft and cabin crew - on behalf of British Airways (BA) as part of a leasing deal.

A British Airways spokesman said: “We are working with WDL Aviation, who operated this flight on behalf of British Airways, to establish why the incorrect flight plan was filed.

“We have apologised to customers for this interruption to their journey and will be contacting them all individually.”

The aircraft took off from London City Airport at 7:45am and landed in Edinburgh about an hour later.

It is understood the plane was refuelled in Edinburgh before heading off to the German city.

Details of the number of passengers on board the aircraft have not yet been provided.

The Evening News has also contacted WDL for comment.

Some passengers on board the flight complained on twitter about the flight plan error.

One, @sontrantuan, said: “@British_Airways can you please explain how can my morning flight taking off from LCY to Dusseldorf land in Edinburgh? While an interesting concept, I don’t think anyone on board has signed up for this mystery travel lottery..”

But he later said: “This feels like an honest mistake rather than a diversion. The crew was convinced of the Edinburgh flight path from the get-go...”

