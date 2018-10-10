British couple among five killed in Majorca flash floods

Have your say

The Foreign Office is “urgently seeking updates” from Spanish authorities after reports that two Britons were killed as Majorca was hit by devastating floods overnight.

At least five people are believed to have died when torrential rainstorms deluged the town of Sant Lorrenc, about 40 miles east of the capital Palma, on Tuesday evening.

The British couple were reportedly in a taxi when they were caught in a flash flood in the town.

READ MORE: Scotland’s weather: Warnings issued for further gales and heavy rain

The Foreign Office said in a statement: “We are in contact with the Spanish authorities responding to flooding in Majorca, and urgently seeking updates from them.”

Spanish authorities said 80 soldiers would join more than 100 rescuers working in the area.

The Spanish weather forecasters said 8in of rain fell in four hours.