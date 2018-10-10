British pair killed in flash flood across tourist island

Have your say

Two British nationals are among the victims of a devastating flood that has hit the popular tourist island of Majorca.

At least nine people are believed to have died when torrential rainstorms deluged the town of Sant Llorenc, about 40 miles east of the capital Palma, on Tuesday evening.

The Foreign Office said it was supporting the families of two British people killed in the floods.

Two others killed in the area were locals.

An elderly woman’s body was found in the basement of her house. Two further victims died in the town of S’illot.

The two British victims, believed to be a couple, were reportedly in a taxi when they were caught in a flash flood.

The Foreign Office is trying to help Brits stranded in the area.