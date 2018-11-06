Broken down car on City Bypass causes heavy delays

Have your say

Motorists are experiencing heavy delays on the City Bypass this morning after a vehicle broke down.

Traffic was temporarily restricted to one lane eastbound on the City Bypass at Baberton after a car came to stop at around 7.40am.

Police arrived on the scene shortly afterwards.

The incident was declared clear at 8.51am. However, there are still heavy delays as a result, with traffic queued back on to the M8 to Junction 2 Claylands.

There has also been a knock on affect for drivers on the M9.

