Brokers get on their bikes to raise money for charity

A team of colleagues from the George Street office of insurance broker and risk management specialist Gallagher has raised more than £4,500 for local charity, So Precious.

The dedicated team took on the cycle challenge from Edinburgh to Falkirk, tackling a combined total of 150 miles to raise the impressive amount.

Three additional cyclists joined the team from Gallagher’s Glasgow office to take part in the charity cycle; setting off from their office before meeting the team at the finish line in Falkirk.

The cyclists were also supported from colleagues across Gallagher’s Scottish network of branches, who undertook a step challenge, with the aim of walking 905 miles over 14 days – the walking distance of all the Gallagher offices in the region.

Established in 2011, So Precious is a charity dedicated to raising funds to support neonatal, maternity and paediatric services within Forth Valley NHS.

Run entirely by volunteers, the charity works closely with NHS Forth Valley to ensure equipment and resources are current and advanced in their diagnostic abilities, and to raise awareness of the facilities available to parents in the local area.

Initial fundraising efforts amounted to over £2415 – a figure that was then doubled to £4830 through “Gallagher Gives”, a match-funding initiative offered by the broker’s UK head office. Grant Casey, branch director at Gallagher’s Edinburgh office, said: “We were delighted to be able to raise vital funding for So Precious; to enable them to continue their important work with expectant and new parents. The team had a fantastic time taking part in the cycle challenge and we are incredibly proud of the hard work and commitment they demonstrated.

“With a mixed team of avid cyclists and novices alike from across all levels and areas of the business, we were thrilled to see so many members of the team willing to take to the road and cycle for this worthwhile cause.

“I’d like to say an enormous thank you to all of our volunteers, who helped make the day a success and to the incredible support from colleagues, insurers, friends and family, who generously donated to So Precious.”

Alison Kilgour, Founder of So Precious, said: “We have been blown away by the commitment and generosity demonstrated by Gallagher. We’d like to say a huge thank you to Gallagher for all their hard work and support.”