Brother in court over Muirhouse ‘hammer murder’

GRIEVING relatives last night paid tributes to a “sensitive soul” father-of-two after his brother appeared in court accused of bludgeoning him to death with a hammer.

Tragic Roddy Loughton could not be saved by the emergency services after crews raced to a property in Muirhouse in the early hours on Monday.

Despite the efforts of mercy crews at the scene in Muirhouse Terrace, Roddy, 26 – believed to be the dad of two young girls – was declared dead at the scene.

Police Scotland immediately sealed off the area and launched a major investigation, deploying forensic examiners and other specialist units.

Officers made door-to-door inquiries and took statements from a number of locals and last night official “Police Scotland” crime scene tape was still being used to cordon off the area.

A man was detained nearby shortly after and hours later, it was announced that a 29-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with Roddy’s death.

Yesterday, his relatives issued a statement through the force praising him as a “loving dad, son and brother”.

In the statement they said: “We are shocked and devastated beyond words by the news of Roddy’s passing.

“Roddy was a loving dad, son and brother who had a sensitive soul, great sense of humour and adored his kids.

“We want to thank all the family, friends and local community for their well wishes and support at this time.”

In a plea for privacy to grieve, the family statement continued: “We would request and appreciate people respect our desire for privacy at this very difficult time as we come to terms with our loss.”

Yesterday afternoon, Stephen Loughton, 29, appeared briefly in private on petition at Edinburgh Sheriff Court charged with murdering his brother.

The accused made no plea to the single charge and was remanded in custody. The case was continued for further examination.

It is expected Lawson will appear back at court within eight days.

