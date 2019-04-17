Brother of boxing champ shot dead at Edinburgh’s Marmion pub jailed again for drug dealing

Have your say

A brother of the former boxing champ killed in the Marmion pub shooting in Edinburgh has been jailed once again for drug dealing.

Isaac McKinnon was jailed for six years after a raid at a flat in Moredun, Edinburgh last December.

Police seized £19,600 of cocaine and £870 of heroin.

A judge at the High Court in Glasgow told the career drug dealer today that he should get a “new job”.

McKinnon, the brother of Alex McKinnon who died aged 32 after being shot by gunman Jamie Bain at The Marmion Bar in Gracemount in April 2006, had only been freed from prison two months earlier.

He had previously racked up 38 convictions – including a near six-year jail term for his role in a major drug gang in 2013.

The gang, which was directed by its Liverpudlian leader from his jail cell, was snared by a police operation which saw officers recover almost 11kg of Class A drugs worth nearly £850,000.

The 41-year-old today plead guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin.

Lord Matthews told him: “This is obviously your job. You are better getting a new one.

“You will have to get your act together. You have to stop.”

The judge said the sentence would have been eight years, but for the guilty plea.

The dealer and his nephew, James McKinnon, 22, were both found in a bedroom when police swooped at the flat in the capital’s Craigour Place.

The cocaine was discovered stashed in bags inside a safe.

Prosecutor Derick Nelson said “messages relating to the supply” of drugs were found on a mobile phone.

Cash was also seized during the raid.

James McKinnon was also today jailed for 16 months after he pled guilty to heroin supply on a single day.

