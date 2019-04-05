Broxburn collision: Police confirm one woman killed after being hit by lorry

A woman has been killed after being hit by a lorry in Broxburn today, police have confirmed.

The incident, which also left a second woman injured, happened in the town’s East Main Street at about 11:20am.

The road will be closed for several hours.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “Police in West Lothian responded to East Main Street, Broxburn, on Friday 5th April following a serious road collision.

“The incident happened around 11.20am and involved two female pedestrians and a lorry.

“One woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and the second was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with injuries which are not currently thought to be serious.

“Emergency services remain in attendance and the road is closed in both directions.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed this and has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1199 of 5th April 2019.”

