Bruntsfield florist on the scent of success

After more than 20 years in floristry, Viv Quate knows better than most how to grow a business.

The opening of Quate & Co floral design earlier this year ushered in a new era for Viv and the start of a new venture with her daughter Bryony.

Elegant and eye-catching, her white, bright window display in Bruntsfield Place has already won the approval of new customers – and those delighted to see her back on the block after a two year absence.

After deciding on a career break and change of direction, it was Bryony who persuaded Viv to get back to the business she knew best. When premises became available only a few doors away from the shop she had run for 22 years, it was just the spur she needed.

Since its launch in August, Viv has thrown herself into the events side of the business, helping to transform venues for weddings, christenings, themed parties and charity functions.

On the retail side, she offers a selection of hand-tied bouquets, corsages and buttonholes and vase arrangements. Bouquets can also be made to order.

With Christmas approaching, she is preparing to deck the halls – as well as homes and businesses – with holly garlands and wreaths as part of her festive decoration service.

“At the moment it’s about building the business again and that has meant burning the candle at both ends,” says Viv, who is grateful to have Bryony taking care of the admin, while still running her own hairdressing salon just across the road.

“The past few months have been absolutely manic, but it is lovely to see the delight on people’s faces when they see how their space is transformed. The response I’ve had from customers and local residents has been great.”

Quate & Co, 150 Bruntsfield Place, 0131 466 7569. Opening hours: 9am to 6pm, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 9am to 8pm, Thursday; 10am to 4pm, Sunday.