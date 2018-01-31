‘bubble’ app to help Edinburgh parents find a babysitter

A BABYSITTING app which has taken London by storm is launching in the Capital.

bubble allows parents to “rate” local babysitters, who are all safety vetted before signing up to the service.

bubble, the babysitting service for finding a recommended sitter in your area, is launching across Edinburgh this February

The app comes to Scotland following a successful introduction in England with the service now boasting more than 30,000 users.

Co-founder Ari Last, 33, said: “After my first child was born I found it a problem to find a babysitter.

“That is why we have introduced bubble. Trust is the major factor surrounding who looks after your children.

“The vast majority of parents want a personal connection.

Founder of bubble, the babysitting service. Picture: contributed

“They want someone they know or someone a friend or relative has recommended.

“We are doing what people do now but putting it into an app format.”

The app allows parents to search through available babysitters who have created profiles to offer their services.

Parents are able to book sitters in rapid time whether it be for within a few hours or a few weeks.

Ari said: “This is a safer, smarter and more transparent way of finding a babysitter.

“Parents create a job, babysitters decide if they want to do the job and then the parents decide which sitter to choose.”

bubble uses social and community data to connect parents to the local babysitters that their friends know, use and love.

In addition, bubble lets parents read the reviews left by other mums and dads on the babysitter before booking them.

Every sitter on bubble is also cleared through an online identity and background check before their profile goes live.

The service has been hugely popular in London, with organisers convinced the app will be a success in the Capital.

“Hundreds of sitters have already signed up to the app with different backgrounds ranging from teachers, nannies and university students to create a database for parents to pick from.

Ari added: “As parents we know that when it comes to finding a brilliant babysitter for our kids, nothing is as powerful as a personal connection or recommendation.

“Our aim with bubble is to make finding trusted childcare – anytime, anywhere – an easy and fun experience.

“The app has gone from strength to strength in London and we decided Edinburgh would be a fantastic place to branch out to.

“We’re looking into going to Manchester too in the near future.

“We saw strong demand for the service in Edinburgh so we’re really excited about rolling out in the area.”

bubble bosses feel it will come to the aid of the city’s parents for a variety of occasions which makes it so unique.

Ari added: “bubble allows people to look at the sitter’s profile and check out reviews from other parents.

“If fellow parents give out great reviews then they’ve obviously got a better chance of earning a better reputation and leading to more job opportunities.

“What’s really excited us is that it’s not just helping parents with their social lives, but with their work lives too. bubble is providing parents – working mothers especially – with the flexible childcare solution they need in order to get back to and get on with work.”