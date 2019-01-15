Burns Night 2019: 9 exciting ways to celebrate in Edinburgh

The Bard of Ayrshire’s birthday falls on a Friday this year (25 Jan) - the perfect excuse for a party

Whether you fancy a traditional Burns supper, or an alternative comedy night, there’s plenty going on in Edinburgh on and around Burns Night.

Celebrate Burns in style out and about in Edinburgh this year (Photo: Shutterstock)

Fri 18-Sun 27 Jan: Ghillie Dhu Rabbie Burns Experience

Spend an evening celebrating Burns at the beautiful and atmospheric Ghillie Dhu. Sip a wee dram on arrival, and tuck into traditional haggis while enjoying traditional poems and toasts. Throughout dinner there will be live Scottish folk music followed by a full ceilidh experience.

£47.95, Ghillie Dhu, 2 Rutland Place, EH1 2AD - ghillie-dhu.co.uk/burns-night



Tue 22 Jan: The Ghosting of Rabbie Burns

This hilarious new comedy play features a ghostly Robert Burns giving dating advice from beyond the grave, and features several of his songs and poems, including My Love is Like a Red Red Rose, Ae Fond Kiss and Charlie is my Darling.

£12, Rose Theatre, 204 Rose Street, EH2 4AZ - rosetheatreedinburgh.com/shows



Tue 22-Sun 27 Jan: Burns & Beyond

A brand new festival celebrating Scottish culture and the legacy of Robert Burns comes to Edinburgh, featuring the Museum of the Moon at St Giles' Cathedral, a touring artwork by UK artist Luke Jerram.

The 2019 programme also includes a unique Culture Trail, giving participants the opportunity to enjoy multiple events hosted by the likes of The List magazine, Edinburgh collective Neu! Reekie! and independent music label Lost Map Records all in one night.

burnsandbeyond.com



Wed 23 & Sun 27 Jan: Burns Night Special

Laugh your way through Burns Night with a special comedy showcase at The Stand, featuring some of Scotland’s most hilarious performers.

On Sunday 27 you can purchase vegetarian or meat haggis with neeps and tatties for the full Burns supper experience.

From £6, The Stand, 5 York Place, EH1 3EB - thestand.co.uk/whats-on



Thu 24 Jan: Annasach’s Burns Night Ceilidh

A sell out every year, ceilidh band Annasach’s Burns Night even is an informal celebration taking place at The Counting House, where Robert Burns was once entertained by poet, Thomas Blacklock.

The ceilidh kicks off at 8pm, with a break for haggis, neeps and tatties, as well as a complimentary glass of whisky. While the Friday and Saturday night ceilidh’s are already sold out, there are still tickets left for Thursday 24 at the time of writing.

£25.39, The Counting House, 38 West Nicolson Street, EH8 9DD - eventbrite.co.uk/e/annasachs-burns-night



Fri 25 Jan: Neu! Reekie!'s Not Quite A Burns Night Burns Night

For an alternative evening of contemporary Scottish culture, check out Neu! Reekie!’s ‘Not Quite A Burns Night Burns Night’, with live performances from poet and playwright Liz Lochhead, musician Malcolm Middleton (Arab Strap) and Leith’s quirky Robert Burns tribute act, The Bum-Clocks.

Ticket price includes a portion of haggis and tatties, as well as a dram or two of whisky.

£21.49, Leith Theatre, 28-30 Ferry Road, EH6 4AE - facebook.com/events



Fri 25-Sat 26 Jan: The Burns Night Comedy Show

Susan Riddell, Grant Busé, the Kagools and host Billy Kirkwood will perform a special Burns Night comedy show for two nights in honour of Scotland’s favourite son.

£12, Rose Theatre, 204 Rose Street, EH2 4AZ - rosetheatreedinburgh.com/shows



Fri 25-Sat 26 Jan: Britannia’s Burns Supper

Climb aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia (welcomed by a bagpiper) for a four course menu of delicious Scottish cuisine, served in the State Dining Room by Britannia's butlers. There will also be a welcome drinks reception, and a whisky tasting after dinner.

£205, Ocean Terminal, Ocean Drive, EH6 6JJ - royalyachtbritannia.co.uk/burns-supper



Sun 27-Wed 30 Jan: Burns for Beginners

Visit Edinburgh Castle for a light-hearted introduction to the bard and some of his works to find out exactly what he was writing about. Crowd participation is highly encouraged.

From £17 (includes Castle admission), Edinburgh Castle, Castlehill, EH1 2NG - edinburghcastle.scot/whatson