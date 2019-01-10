10 of the cheapest properties up for sale in Scotland right now

You’d think it would be impossible to find a property in Scotland valued under £100,000, but that’s not strictly the case.

Data from property website Rightmove Group Ltd reveals there are dozens of homes from the Borders to the Highlands and everywhere in between up for sale at a bargain basement price. Here are 10 of the lowest priced properties in Scotland available at the time of writing.

1. Two-bedroom flat, Aberdeen GBP 68,000. Spacious flat with two double bedrooms on Victoria Road on the Torry side of the Dee, but not too far from the centre of the Granite City itself.

2. Three-bedroom lodge, Forres GBP 64,995. This bright and airy residential holiday home, situated in the beautiful park of Riverview, sits on a good-sized plot and is up for sale at a bargain basement price.

3. Three-bedroom flat, Glasgow Offers over GBP 70,000. Lower cottage in the Pollok area to the south of Scotland's biggest city, this property stands out with its fully-enclosed garden and three bedrooms at an amazingly low price.

4. Three-bedroom flat, Largs Offers over GBP 70,000. Quietly situated towards the head of Paton Quadrant, a small cul de sac in the seaside town of Largs, this spacious first floor flat is perfect for families with a small budget.

