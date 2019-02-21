18th century hotel on outskirts of Edinburgh in £2m refurbishment

Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club is undergoing a £2 million refurbishment as part of a three-month modernisation project.

The project is to include a £1.6m renovation of 208 bedrooms at the 18th century hotel, which is the former home of the Douglas family.

208 bedrooms at the Dalmahoy will be refurbished as part of the modernisation project. Picture: Contributed

The latest upgrade at the four-star hotel and resort, which offers two, 18-hole golf courses, a swimming pool and nature walks, began last month and is expected to be completed in April.

Overseen by interior designer Liz McNeill, the new-look rooms are set to be decorated in a country house style sympathetic to the property’s history which dates back to 1725.

General manager Alistair Kinchin said this marked the latest in a series of upgrades at the hotel on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

The seven manor house rooms and suites were recently refurbished.

Mr Kinchin added: “By putting a major investment into our resort, this will ensure we continue to grow in Edinburgh’s highly competitive four-star market.”

There are further developments planned in 2019, with the addition of a new combined heat and power unit that will allow the hotel to reduce its energy consumption and lower its carbon footprint.

Ms McNeill, of Glasgow-based firm 10 Design, worked with WJL Curtains & Upholstery of Burntisland, Fife, to create all of the refurbishment soft furnishings, including chair, panel and headboard upholstering, and lumbar and scatter cushions.

Liz said: “The brief was to create a design that delivered modernity - right down to details such as USB charging points - whilst keeping the traditional feel of the country house.

“I think we have achieved this by utilising some iconic Scottish touches such as the artwork featuring Scottish wildlife and cushions containing classic paisley pattern designs whilst ensuring that all modern conveniences are thoughtfully installed.”

There are more developments planned in 2019, with the addition of a new CHP unit (combined heat and power) that will allow the hotel to reduce its energy consumption and lower its carbon footprint.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital