50 jobs set to be axed at Livingston seafood processing plant

About 50 jobs are set to be axed at a Livingston seafood processing facility because of technological advances at the site.

Bosses at Macrae Edinburgh Ltd, which is part of Young’s Seafood, say the company needs to restructure its shift patterns as a result of the investment in the new technology.

About 310 people are directly employed at the Livingston site, but 50 jobs are expected to go over the coming months.

In a statement released today, Bill Showalter, Chief Executive of Young’s Seafood Ltd, said: “Over the past two years, Macrae has made significant investment in automation and process improvement at its Livingston facility to drive productivity and create capacity. This investment has underpinned our competitiveness and, ultimately, contributes to the long-term security of the site.

“The delivery of these improvements in productivity now require the company to review its present manpower needs and the company is now proposing to restructure its shift patterns and reduce its headcount at the site by approximately 50 roles.

“We are proposing a move from the current two-shift structure to one shift and will now begin a consultation process with our employees.

“We remain committed to the long-term success of our Livingston site and this announcement does not in any way reflect on the hard work of our skilled teams who consistently deliver excellent service for our customers.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital