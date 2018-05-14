8 of the best outdoor wedding venues in and around Edinburgh

Edinburgh doesn’t always get the best weather, but the spring and summer months tend to bring with them a few gorgeous days and weeks.

If you’ve got your heart set on getting married in Scotland’s capital, but still want to tie the knot outdoors, here are some of the best open air wedding venues in and around the city.

Secret Herb Garden

South of the city centre, not far from Straiton, the Secret Herb Garden is a herb nursery that also happens to host weddings.

Quirky and rustic, you can say ‘I do’ surrounded by lush greenery, but there’s also the option of using the glasshouse in case the weather goes downhill.

Visit: 32A Old Pentland Road, EH10 7EA - secretherbgarden.co.uk



Arthur’s Seat

As long as you, your wedding party and invited guests are able to make the climb, you can get married while standing on one of Edinburgh’s most iconic landmarks, Arthur’s Seat.

If the walk isn’t realistic, you could still get hitched in Holyrood Park, with the hill in the background.

Visit: Holyrood Park, Queen's Drive, EH8 8HG - historicenvironment.scot/holyrood-park



Jupiter Artland

A 40 minute drive west of the city centre, the stunning grounds of Jupiter Artland (a private contemporary art collection) is like something from a dream.

You can say your vows and have your reception all in the same place here, thanks to their specially erected wedding marquees.

Visit: Bonnington House Steadings, EH27 8BY - jupiterartland.org



Royal Botanic Garden

Up to 100 guests can watch you get married in the Botanic Garden’s beautiful John Muir Grove, surrounded by redwood trees and rhododendrons - it’s like something straight out of a fairytale.

Visit: Arboretum Place, EH3 5NZ - rbge.org.uk



Timberyard

For something a little more intimate, hire stylish gourmet restaurant Timberyard exclusively for the day, and tie the knot in their south-facing private yard, which has space for more than 50 guests.

Visit: 10 Lady Lawson Street, EH3 9DS - timberyard.co



Prestonfield House

This breathtaking five star hotel is located less than a 15 minute drive from the city centre, and marriage ceremonies can be arranged to take place on their lovely lawn.

Visit: Priestfield Road, EH16 5UT - prestonfield.com



National Museum of Scotland

Offering amazing panoramic views across the city, the National Museum of Scotland’s rooftop terrace is available for wedding ceremonies.

Visit: Chambers Street, EH1 1JF - nms.ac.uk



Portobello Beach

If you’re a fan of DIY, you can organise a simple but beautiful wedding on Portobello Beach, with a reception at one of the many nearby restaurants or venues.

Visit: Portobello - visitscotland.com/portobello-beach