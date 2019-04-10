9 part-time jobs you can apply for in Edinburgh right now

If you’re searching for a new job but don’t need something full-time, then Edinburgh has a wide variety of roles currently on offer.

These are nine part-time jobs you can apply for in Edinburgh right now.

Urban Outfitters - Part Time Sales Assistant

“The main objective of this role is to support store management team in achieving a store environment that fosters creativity, employee development and the VIBE philosophy. To uphold the Urban Outfitters ‘Peers Training Peers’ philosophy.”

Required knowledge, skills and experience includes:

- An awareness of the Urban Outfitters brand and its appeal to the local market.

Edinburgh has a wealth of exciting roles to choose from

- Strong communication skills

- Confident with approaching customers.

For more information or to apply, visit: urbanoutfitters.com/en-gb/careers

Crew Member - Five Guys

“Delivering the goods as part of the team means becoming an expert in each station across the restaurant - we’ll support you with our earn as you learn scheme - making sure your enthusiasm is on show front and back of house, and helping your team when they need it – without being asked.”

Salary: £8.30 - £9.00 an hour

For more information or to apply, visit: jobs.fiveguys.co.uk/jobs/vacancy/crew-member-02451/2511/


Part time bar/restaurant staff - The Caley Sample Room

“The Caley Sample Room is looking for experienced and passionate Bar/Floor staff to join our team on a part time basis.”

Salary: £8.21 /hour

Experience:

- Bar/restaurant: 1 year (Preferred)

For more information or to apply, visit: bit.ly/2Kqd5TF


Waiting Staff - Colonnades at The Signet Library

“Colonnades at The Signet Library is looking for a Tea Room Waiting Staff who is a positive first impression of the establishment, its service, friendliness and standards.”

Experience:

Serving: 2 years (Required)

Salary: £8.21 /hour

For more information or to apply, visit: bit.ly/2Vz53Jj

Barista - Costa Coffee

“As a Barista, you’ll feel a sense of inclusion, respect and a community spirit every day. The relationships you brew with the customers, partners and teammates enrich your life.”

Requirements

- A positive attitude with bags of personality

- A passion for coffee, customers and colleagues

- Enjoy making a difference to someone's day

- Flexible approach

- Willingness to learn

Salary: £8.21 - £9.21 per hour

For more information or to apply, visit: costacareers.co.uk/job-details/631386-2712/

Team Member - Burger King - Edinburgh Airport

“We are recruiting for full-time and part time permanent team members/crew members to join our team at our new fast food restaurant based in Edinburgh Airport.”

Salary of up to £7.83 plus sales bonus and additional £1.20 for unsocial hours worked.

For more information or to apply, visit: bit.ly/2uXvsVu

Desserts and Candy Cafe Staff - Scoopz Desserts & Candy

“Scoopz, Edinburgh's premium dessert destination, is looking to expand its team with the addition of new staff members. Applicants must have previous cafe/ restaurant/ bar experience.”

For more information or to apply, visit: bit.ly/2IkK4X3

Greggs - Team Member

“Greggs Team Members are the face and voice of our organisation, engaging with our customers and offering a fantastic shopping experience no matter what time of day.

Join our family and you’ll be part of a team that loves to put the customer first in all that we do.”

For more information or to apply, visit: greggsfamily.co.uk/job/Edinburgh-Team-Member-EH11-3DQ/523845601/

Sales Assistant - WHSmith

“We are looking for exceptional individuals used to working in a customer focused environment and highlighting promotions to join our store.”

Salary: From £5.47 to £8.21.

For more information or to apply, visit: bit.ly/2KnPovc