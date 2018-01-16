THE average price of a house in Edinburgh is now £246,508, according to official figures from Registers of Scotland released today.

The Capital saw an eight per cent rise in house prices between November 2016 and November 2017 - the third biggest rise after West Dunbartonshire (10.3 per cent) and East Lothian (8.1 per cent).

Edinburgh also recorded the largest volume of house sales in the most recent statistics available, covering September 2017.

Across Scotland, the average house price is £145,992, which is up 3.6 per cent and compares with the UK average of £226,071.

Most property types saw an increase in price, with flats and maisonettes showing the biggest rise.

Kenny Crawford, business development and information director at Registers of Scotland, said: “Average prices in Scotland continued their upward trend in November. Average prices have been steadily increasing each month since March 2016, when compared with the same month of the previous year.”

He said sales volumes across Scotland had declined, but not as much as in the rest of the UK.