Award-winning hair experts Charlie Miller to open Stockbridge salon

AWARD-winning Edinburgh hair experts Charlie Miller has designs on a new city-centre salon – after announcing plans to expand.

They have agreed terms on leasing a property as part of the Raeburn Place Foundation development in Stockbridge.

The group says it views the new location – which should see the salon open for business by next year – as “key” in its growth ambitions.

Josh Miller, joint managing director, said: “Charlie Miller’s essence has always been evolution and we are excited to announce this next step in our journey.

“Stockbridge is a key location in Edinburgh and one we have had an eye on for a while.

“The new development at Raeburn Place will provide us with a salon that meets our stringent requirements, in a popular part of the city. We look forward to opening our doors in 2019.”

Charlie Miller already has salons in Stafford Street, South St Andrew Street, Frederick Street, Holy Corner and Ocean Terminal,

The new site will see it join Marks & Spencer Simply Food and Waterstones as tenants, when it takes on the property stretching to approximately 2000 square metres.

In redeveloping the famous sports ground at Raeburn Place, where the first rugby international was held, the RPF aims to create first-class sports and recreational facilities that are fit for the 21st century and open and accessible to all.

The commercial units that will be located along Comely Bank Road are central to these plans as it will allow the charity to derive annual income necessary to ensure the charity’s financial sustainability and enable it to meet its charitable objectives, which include the advancement of public participation in sport and the advancement of heritage. Groups to benefit include Edinburgh BATs, a community youth rugby programme, other charitable initiatives and the Museum of International Rugby.

RPF chairman David Newlands said: “I know I speak for all the trustees in saying we are delighted to have secured Charlie Miller for Raeburn Place. They are an award-winning Edinburgh-based company with a 50-year provenance and a well-deserved reputation for quality and creativity. Bringing them to Stockbridge will attract their loyal clientele here too, increasing footfall and benefiting the local economy.”