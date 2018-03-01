Charan Gill strikes deal to sell off the Quay

ENTREPRENEUR Charan Gill is offloading his property complex in East Lothian ­after a downturn in business and struck a deal with care home developers Simply UK to take on the Quay Complex in Musselburgh.

A planning application has now been submitted to East Lothian Council to convert it into a 40-bedroom luxury care home. The firm will invest £5m into the site should it go ahead.

The Quay currently operates as a venue for weddings and events with a restaurant and fitness spa.

But Gill said trading had been “challenging” over recent years, after facing pressure from ­restaurants opening nearby at The Fort.

He said: “We have had to ­reduce staffing levels and opening hours and meeting rising overheads has been a struggle. Our research has shown that there is an over-supply of ­restaurants and bars in the ­area.

“There is a Pure Gym opening at The Fort and this would have led to The Quay eventually closing.”