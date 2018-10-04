Company behind La Favorita set to open new restaurant on George Street

A prominent Edinburgh restaurant group is set to open a new restaurant specialising in fish and chips in the Old Town.

Vittoria Group, who own popular restaurants such as La Favorita, Divino Enoteca, Vittoria George IV Bridge and Vittoria on the Walk will open Bertie’s on Victoria Street in the former St John’s Church.

The restaurant is planning to open on December 3 this year and will be open 7 days a week will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and will specialise in fish and chips.

Vittoria Group Chairman, Tony Crolla said: “We are excited to be bringing an authentic restaurant experience inspired by ‘Proper Fish & Chips’ to Edinburgh. Bertie’s will not compromise on quality - everything we buy and serve will be of the highest quality.

“Fish and Chip ventures run in my family and Bertie’s will be a proud new addition to our growing business in Scotland’s capital.”

Work is currently underway at developing the new city centre restaurant.

Earlier this year the Vittoria Group announced the £3 million investment in the Bertie’s Restaurant and Bar site that was previously home to Byzantium market and Khushi’s Indian restaurant before a fire in 2008.

The property had lay empty until earlier this year when work began on the new resturant.

It is thought that Bertie’s Restaurant and Bar will create over 50 new jobs awith recruitment set to begin this month.