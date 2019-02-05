Controversial Accies development in Stockbridge gets under way

WORK has started on construction of the controversial Accies development in Stockbridge after the foundation behind the project secured the £8.5 million needed for the first phase.

Planning permission for development of the historic sports ground in Raeburn Place – site of the first rugby international – was granted in 2014.

It includes a new pitch, stand, changing rooms, shops, cafe bar, function suites and a museum. But a campaign by residents against the plans gathered more than 3000 signatures opposed to the scheme.

The Raeburn Place Foundation said the work now under way involves building the foundations for the whole development, though phase one would only see completion of the shop units, which will front onto Comely Bank Road, and the floor above, which is earmarked for the function suite and cafe.

Although the £8.5m for the first phase is secure, they are continuing to fundraise to pay for the rest of the scheme, which includes the sports facilities and the museum of international rugby.

David Newlands, chairman of the Raeburn Place Foundation, said: “This is a momentous day for the trustees and all involved in the project.

“The development will transform Raeburn Place into a sports hub and community resource, thereby improving lives through sport, which has been our vision from day one.

“Much hard work has gone into bringing our plans to fruition and to see the preliminary works completed and the building works beginning on site is a wonderful start to 2019 for everyone who has shown their belief in our vision.”

Work on phase one is due for completion in autumn this year. The foundation said all but one of the nine shop units had been let. Tenants signed up include Marks & Spencer Food, book chain Waterstones and hairdresser Charlie Miller.

A foundation spokesman said the next round of fundraising – for the sports facilities and museum – would include approaching trusts and foundations as well as individual donors. He said the ideal situation would be if phase two could follow on seamlessly from phase one.

“The goal here is to have a fantastic facility for the community to use. Some in the community do not support it but we believe a majority do.”

The foundation applied to the council just before Christmas for a number of variations to the original planning permission, which it claims are “non-material” but opponents have complained they are significant and the council has not yet responded.

And the foundation could still face problems over a £1 million “ransom strip”, a narrow piece of land in front of the shops which it does not own.

Bruce Thompson, of the Save Stockbridge campaign, said people were not happy about the development. He said: “I’m surprised work has started without clarity on funding, when there is so much public opposition and while the ransom strip has not been sorted out.”