Cuts to Edinburgh’s marketing budget puts ‘tourism industry at risk’

Edinburgh’s £1.5 billion tourism industry will be placed in “danger” and the city left “vulnerable” to economic decline if the body responsible for selling the city to the world loses the bulk of its funding, councillors have been told.

Marketing Edinburgh’s chief executive has warned “critical pipelines” for the city’s future prosperity were at risk if a proposed 89 per cent cut for the council-funded company over the next two years was approved.

Writing to every city councillor, John Donnelly said the city faced becoming “inward-looking and insular” if the cuts to his £890,000 budget went ahead, warning they would lead to the “demise” of Marketing Edinburgh.

Mr Donnelly, who was appointed five years ago to lead the-then fledgling body, also warned the city’s efforts to attract inward investment, business conferences and film productions would be “severely compromised” if the cuts went ahead next month.

According to the most recent figures, around 4.26 million people visited the city each year, up from 3.27 million in 2010, while the industry supports more than 35,000 jobs.

Mr Donnelly said: “Without a body that unites public and private sectors in the city’s promotion and economic development, we’ll severely compromise the city’s ability to attract talent, conferences, business and visitors – while our ability to talk to those who live and work in the city, as consumers, will cease.

“These are all critical pipelines to a successful future. We sever them at our peril. With the uncertainty currently faced by the UK, we should be doing everything in our power to safeguard our economic future, rather than leaving it vulnerable. The question that must be asked is not simply what the city can afford, but also what it can’t afford to lose.

“Without Marketing Edinburgh, a dangerous gap would exist. Our demise would see Edinburgh take a significant backwards step.

“It’s always been an innovative, progressive and enlipay a heavy price, at both an international and local level, if it is forced into becoming inward-looking and insular, which could be the result of these cuts.”

A council spokeswoman said: “The reality is we need to make an unprecedented number of savings.

“The best way to do this is by prioritising our core services, generating greater income and setting a fair, balanced budget which promotes inclusivity and protects the most vulnerable in society. This means we have to make tough choices.”