Dunbar landfill blaze sparks drive to educate public on battery disposal

THE massive blaze at a landfill site in Dunbar recently has revealed the dangers posed by the incorrect disposal of modern batteries and power cells.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) deployed multiple appliances, and more than 40 crew, to tackle the smouldering waste.

While the cost in terms of personnel hours will be absorbed into the SFRS’ operations budget, the damage to the environment may take generations to calculate and its true impact in terms of airborne pollution may never be known.

Landfill fires – which often appear to be a smoky pall hanging over the scene instead of dramatic flames snaking skyward – are notoriously difficult to quell.

And when the contents of a landfill site are taken into consideration, the environmental damage can be significant.

The Dunbar fire, in January, took 40 hours to extinguish and is now being directly linked to the disposal of lithium-ion batteries.

In an attempt to prevent a repeat of the incident at Dunbar – which is responsible for all of Edinburgh’s waste – site operator Viridor and the SFRA are to launch an education programme to encourage more thoughtful disposal of batteries.

The 300-tonne waste blaze at Viridor’s site was not an isolated incident. More than a fifth of all fires reported to the Environmental Services Association last year were caused by lithium-ion batteries – a 5 per cent increase from the year before.

The batteries can be found in everything from old smartphones to electric toothbrushes and e-cigarettes and tomorrow, Viridor and the SFRS will demonstrate the dangers they pose and how quickly these fires can start.

There are no waste recycling centres in the UK for lithium-ion batteries, most of which are shipped out of the country to Belgium, site of the nearest reprocessing ploant.

Batteries go through two processes, to recover valuable cobalt, and the remaining lithium is used as construction material.

