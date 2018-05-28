Edinburgh bars group secures finance boost

Bon Vivant, the Edinburgh-based group that owns and operates bars and restaurants across the city, has secured a finance deal of almost £1 million to help support its growth plans.

The firm, which is headed by Stuart McCluskey, operates The Bon Vivant, The Bon Vivant’s Companion and El Cartel on Thistle Street, as well as the Devil’s Advocate in the Old Town.

McCluskey said: “Allied Irish Bank (GB) is providing £950,000 towards three new venues. We will be opening a second El Cartel in Teviot Square in the summer, once refurbishments are complete.

“As an independent Edinburgh business, we are particularly proud to have been selected as the operators for two new venues within the Edinburgh Grand development on St Andrew Square.”

Sean Fallon, senior relationship manager at Allied Irish Bank (GB), said: “The Bon Vivant Group has huge potential for growth.”