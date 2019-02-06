Edinburgh entrepreneur bids to replace Capital’s under-threat marketing body

A CITY entrepreneur and impresario is offering to help set up a new organisation and win sponsorship to promote the Capital across the world in place of under-threat Marketing Edinburgh.

Henry Spurway says he has registered the company name Welcome Edinburgh, which he is willing to give to the council, and claims he could raise £125,000 a year from companies and organisations.

The council is proposing to cut Marketing Edinburgh’s funding from £890,000 to £100,000 over the next two years as part of its search for savings in the face of reduced government funding.

Mr Spurway, a former hotel manager and agent to the stars who then launched his own betting firm, is keen to step in and take over the role of selling the city around the globe.

He said: “It should be a different name and have sponsorship as opposed to just getting money from the council. If it were getting sponsored it would be more competitive.” He says having helped set up Welcome Edinburgh, he would then take a role as adviser or consultant to the enterprise and made clear he was not seeking to take any money out of it.

He said: “I’ve got a good marketing brain, but I’m 73 and I don’t want to run it as such. I’d like to be part of it. I would help to appoint people suitable to the council and everyone involved.

“If Johnny Walker can come in and do a museum at the Fraser’s building, surely to goodness we can get some national and international sponsors to do what is required.

“The council would still put in their share, but I’m sure we could get £125,000 a year sponsorship.”

He said he had already thought of half a dozen names who could be approached.

He dismissed Marketing Edinburgh as a “bland name”. “Welcome Edinburgh is a better name - much more friendly,” he said. “It’s a breath of fresh air. And the word welcome is known all over the world, in every language.”

Mr Spurway, from West Lothian, has owned pubs and clubs and even published society magazine the Edinburgh Tatler. But he is best known for his links to famous names of showbiz, managing singer Sydney Devine, who recorded Scotland’s 1974 World Cup song, promoting stars like Billy Connolly, Lena Zavaroni and Bucks Fizz, and working with five-times world boxing champion John Conti.

He is enthusiastic about the idea of promoting the Capita. “There is a big opportunity for Edinburgh,” he said.

“This is really up my street. Having worked with a lot of household names I think I can help to make Welcome Edinburgh into a company that will win sponsorship and do more for the city.”

Council leader Adam McVey said the proposed funding cut to Marketing Edinburgh was not a comment on its performance. But it was hoped its functions could be run in a more commercial way in future.

He said: “We are having discussions on how that might be possible to operate in future years.”