Edinburgh firms confirm strategic alliance

Two of Scotland’s leading tech companies in the telecoms and IT sectors have confirmed a new strategic alliance.

Edinburgh-based Icelantic is joining forces with Scottish success story HighNet, with a focus on delivering “enhanced connectivity solutions” for their business clients in the capital and across the UK.

The move, which will create more work for their existing 100 strong team, is expected to spark a new phase of recruitment too in high quality positions.

The two companies say they are already planning a series of new developments, leading with tourism, that will take place over the coming months in Edinburgh and in other parts of the UK.

Much of their core work is expected to focus on providing IT, voice, data and mobile solutions to businesses and an emphasis on a superior security platform to protect against increasing global cyber attacks, backed up by a multi-million pound digital infrastructure built by HighNet.

Duncan Reid, Icelantic co-founder said: “Cyber attacks are dangerous and one Edinburgh hospitality firm lost £150,000 due to a computer virus that manipulates on-line banking. So it is a serious issue.

“We believe that top level security should be the norm, not the exception.

“That’s why we’re delighted to announce this strong alliance with HighNet which makes great sense, especially as we have similar approaches to delivering for customers. We are both determined to supply secured IT and connectivity, but we also want to help businesses grow, increase revenue and save costs by delivering innovative and flexible solutions.”

David Hogg, head of sales at HighNet said: “We are extremely pleased to be announcing we will be working in close alliance with Icelantic in Edinburgh and further afield. Our joint delivery will see us providing customers in a wide range of business sectors with IT and connectivity solutions that take advantage of new developments in digital and gigabit technology which save costs and increase speed.

“This enhanced approach to strategic alliances is how all channel partnerships can work and we will look to our partners elsewhere in the UK to build similar routes to market.”

Icelantic is owned by Duncan Reid, Simon Forrest and Neil Grant, and was set up in September 2000 to look after servicing SMEs in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

HighNet provides voice, mobile and data solutions which are backed up by their independent digital infrastructure, as well as 24/7 UK-based support.

Together they have thousands of customers in Scotland and in UK cities such as Birmingham, Manchester and London.