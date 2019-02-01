Edinburgh jobs axed as McGill building firm folds

Have your say

A TOTAL of 374 workers have lost their jobs after specialist building contractor McGill went into administration.

Thirty-seven of the posts are in Edinburgh.

The company, based in Dundee, has been trading since 1981.

Administrators KPMG said it had suffered from challenging trading conditions in the construction sector and encountered disputes and delays in payment for a number of significant projects.

“Reduced margins, combined with contract and payment delays and a downturn in billable work during the winter months, left the company with a significant funding shortfall.”

Attempts to secure new funding were unsuccessful and the administrators said there was no option but to make 374 of the 429 employees redundant.

The remaining 55 workers will stay on to help wind the firm up.

George Ramsay of the Unite union said: “It’s a shocking thing to be told to come to a meeting on a Friday afternoon and be told you are out of work.” The Scottish Government said its PACE team stood ready to support the workforce.