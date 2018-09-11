Edinburgh kiltwalk: a guide to this weekend's tartan-themed fundraiser

The capital will be awash with tartan on Sunday for Kiltwalk 2018.

Participants will lace up their walking boots to take on one of three challenges - the 24-mile Mighty Stride, 15.5-mile Big Stroll or five-mile Wee Wander.

There will be brand new routes this year and those taking part will get the chance to enjoy some iconic Edinburgh landmarks.

The purpose of the kiltwalk

It gives people the chance to raise funds for a good cause of their choosing. Any money they raise is topped up by 40 per cent thanks to The Hunter Foundation. Events have already taken place in Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee this year – with Edinburgh last but certainly not least.

Where the routes go

Those walking the Wee Wander will set off from Gypsy Brae and head along Blackhall path before finishing up at BT Murrayfield – where all three walks come to an end.

The Big Stroll starts at Pinkie Playing Fields and heads along Portobello Promenade, then to Victoria Park and towards Gypsy Brae before taking the same route as the Wee Wander for the final five miles.

Those brave enough to test themselves in the Mighty Stride will embark on their 24-mile challenge at Holyrood Park. The route then takes them to Musselburgh Rugby Club, to Pinkie Playing Fields and then on towards Portobello Promenade. From there the remainder of the route is the same as the two shorter walks.

A series of pit stops will be located throughout each walk with charities providing walkers with water, snacks, entertainment, top class conversation and encouragement.

The legendary Kiltwalk party will take place at the BT Murrayfield finish-line.

Advice for those taking part on the day

Participants are urged to stock up on blister plasters, sun cream, sun glasses, a cap, waterproofs and even a comfy pair of shoes for the end. Bringing food to keep you going throughout the day is also a good idea.

For more information about race start times and to sign-up for one of the three events, visit https://www.thekiltwalk.co.uk/events/edinburgh