Edinburgh named one of Europe’s friendliest LGBTI cities

The Capital has been named as one of Europe’s ten friendliest LGBTI+ destinations.

Edinburgh was ranked according to ‘‘LGBTI+ friendliness’ in a survey carried out by rental specialist Spotahome.

And the location finished in the top ten alongside other UK cities, including London, Manchester, Leeds and Bristol.

The UK as a whole ranked as Europe’s second most LGBTI+ friendly destination behind only Norway.

The survey looked at 33 European cities and 18 countries.

Britain led the way in terms of LGBTI+ rights, ahead of France, Portugal and Denmark.

About 5,000 people took to Edinburgh’s streets last month to mark the 40th anniversary of the symbolic Pride rainbow flag in one of the largest reported gatherings in support of the campaign.

The research was based on data that included equality and non-discrimination within employment and education, equality attitudes within the family, hate crime and civil society space such as public events held without obstruction. Melissa Lyras, brand and communications manager at Spotahome, said: “We’re pleased our data has provided some insight into the culture of one of Europe’s most prominent countries.

“These results are a really informative insight in the fight for equality.” Spotahome offers advice on accommodation and travelling.