Edinburgh Palette home St Margaret’s House sold in £15m deal

Some may argue it has all the architectural charm of a soggy shoe box, yet it has laced itself in the fabric of the local community because of its prime site location.

But now the future of St Margaret’s House on Edinburgh’s diverse London Road has very much been left on the back foot – or at least its tenants have.

It was announced yesterday that Caledonian Trust PLC has agreed a £15m sale of the 92,000 square foot building to Drum Property Group Ltd.

Among planning permissions in principle obtained for the sprawling site, are aspirations for a new hotel, offices, student accommodation and residential homes.

No more details were available, a spokesman for the group stated, saying it was “very early days”, which includes 18-months to work out conditions for the missives. However it comes as a potential blow to Edinburgh Palette, a charity currently resident at the location.

They told the Edinburgh Evening News that yesterday’s confirmation of sale had been a “complete surprise” and said they had had several people asking what it meant as they considered their response.

The charity, described as an ‘indie arts centre housed in a former Government office block’, has been there since negotiating a lease for several vacant floors around a decade ago.

It facilitates everything from threate and printmaking to community arts and meetings. operating a waiting lists it is so popular.

Councillor John McLellan, former Editor of the News, wrote in a column last week that a new “Battle of Meadowbank” could be looming as the redevelopment of the area spills out. He wrote: “One way or another, the arts venue faces either higher costs or eviction and it has all the makings of another Battle of Meadowbank’.

For the companies, though, the deal represents the tatalising prospect of having 231,000 square feet of prime land a mile from the Scottish Parliament and Princes Street, to develop at a time when demand for housing and office space is at an all time high.

CT Chairman Douglas Lowe was “delighted” at the deal, adding: “The development is in a prime location in Edinburgh for student accommodation and affordable housing.”

