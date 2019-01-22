First images of Edinburgh Marina clubhouse revealed

The first artist impressions have been unveiled of a new clubhouse that will form part of the state-of-the-art Edinburgh Marina in Granton.

The clubhouse will be a purpose-built yachting and entertainment facility for boat-owners, visitors and local residents to enjoy.

Edinburgh Marina's fully equipped ladied locker room

It will include a bistro/cafe and bar for 100 covers with outdoor terraces oferlooking the new marina, as well as a 12-person private dining and mweeting room and 50-person function and dining space.

Marina berth holders and daily visitors will also have access to the use of luxurious fully-equipped male and female changing rooms. These will contain lockers, showers, toiletries, hair driers, towels, robes, and washer/ driers - ideal when preparing for or returning from a long day on the water.

The new 340-berth Edinburgh Marina, with its unique 24/7 access at all states of tides, is the centrepiece to the wider Edinburgh Marina development which is located 2.5 miles northwest of Edinburgh city centre.

As well as the marina, there will be a new 187-bedroom Hyatt Regency Spa & Conference Hotel with 98 serviced apartments.

Edinburgh Marina residents and visitors will enjoy preferential access to the Hyatt Regency hotel spa and gym and Marina berth reservations.

The Edinburgh Marina development also includes the recently launched Royal Wharf Living for Retirement luxury residential scheme and the Chestnut Yard medical hub and local shopping.

The development will create a new leisure and residential destination for the Capital, creating more than 850 full-time employment opportunities.

Kevin Fawcett, of Edinburgh Marina Holdings Ltd, said: “The bistro/cafe bar and amenities in the new clubhouse will be accessible to everyone, underlining our commitment to create a new sought-after cross generational leisure and residential destination for Edinburgh. Only last week, Andrew Wilson, economist and former SNP MSP, penned the Edinburgh Waterfront as ‘one of the two best economic development opportunities in the UK,’ and we couldn’t agree more.”

