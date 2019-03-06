First look at Edinburgh’s new luxury city centre hotel

Have your say

The firm behind a new city centre hotel have given a sneak peek at the luxury accommodation

Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants is opening its doors at its first Scottish property today.

First look at the luxury Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel. Pic: contributed

Formerly The Principal, the new Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel is at the heart of the New Town.

The new hotel has 184 rooms and 15 suites hidden inside seven interconnecting Georgian townhouses.

The rooms include modern perks such as yoga matts in each room and access to curling and straightening irons. There is a gym on site as well as hotel spa and bar.

Kimpton are also advertising the hotel as an “intimate” wedding venue with suites and facilities for a bridal group.

The new hotel’s manager Johan Scheepers said: “Kimpton has built its brand on the belief that heartfelt human connections make people’s lives better.

“Each Kimpton hotel is an escape from the ordinary and Charlotte Square Hotel will offer a vibrant Scottish service full of charm and personality in one of the world’s most historic cities.”

Mr Scheepers added that each room contains a “small surprise” from local artist Edinburgh Sketcher in every room.

