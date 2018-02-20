First look: luxury flats in the ground’s of former Donaldson’s school now on sale

Locals on the hunt for a swanky new pad in one of the Capital’s most hotly anticipated spots can now reserve at flat overlooking the famous Donaldson’s College for nearly £2 million.

The first images of Cala Homes’ new development, The Crescent in the grounds of the former deaf school in Haymarket, come as the first phase of flats are released for sale.

Homes now on sale CALA Homes development "The Crescent" in the grounds of former Donaldson's College.

Work started in summer 2017 and buyers can now snatch a penthouse flat for a cool £1,925,000 with two and three-bedroom homes starting from £950,000.

Luxury house hunters keen for a sneak peak at the flats on offer can see the views from any apartment using “plot selector” technology. Prospective buyers can get an idea of the development away from the current construction site by using the technology to be transported virtually into The Crescent.

Cala sales and marketing director Phillip Hogg, said: “We’re understandably excited about The Crescent and can’t wait for the first customers to get their eyes on some of the fantastic features of the apartments.

“The plot selector captures the feel of each apartment in impressive detail.

“We’d urge those interested to book an appointment as soon as possible, as we’re experiencing extremely high demand and interest.”

Architect, Richard Murphy OBE, has created the sweeping crescent of glass-fronted, contemporary residences which are built in a crescent shape behind the neighbouring, A-listed building.

Phillip added: “It’s a unique opportunity to buy a home in one of the most recognisable and upmarket developments in the capital. The Crescent is set in some of the most desirable grounds in Edinburgh, yet is minutes away from a city centre rich with culture.

“The interiors are particularly impressive, because of the enhanced height of the most spectacular rooms. That lends the apartments real style. It also means they are extremely bright spaces with panoramic views of the Donaldson’s building itself and across Edinburgh’s renowned skyline.

“On top of that, the high-end fittings and finishes throughout will ensure the sense of luxury is a constant of these properties.”

The former Donaldson’s School for the Deaf building is also being transformed priced between £250,000 and £2.5 million.

