First look: Waverley Mall set for transformation

Waverley Mall could soon be returned to its former glory as new owners vow to plough a “significant” investment into the city shopping centre.

Asset managers Moorgarth bought the mall in March last year and are now seeking permission from city planners to start the transformation.

Initial works will see will the opening to the Mall into Waverley Steps widened to create a more “vibrant and welcoming” entrance into the scheme.

New and larger toilets will also be included in the first stage to address a current lack facilities.

These applications are the first in what is proposed to be a number of changes to the mall, including an internal revamp.

CEO of Moorgarth Group Tim Vaughan, said: “Since acquiring Waverley Mall in March last year, we have listened to our customers to understand how the centre can be further improved to better serve the people of Edinburgh and its visitors. This application is the first of a number of improvements we are wanting to make to deliver a more diverse and enhanced offer for thecCity.

“Whilst we still have significant work to do, these initial alterations and improved facilities allow us to begin this process and we look forward to sharing our future vision for the Mall as these plans progress. Edinburgh is an incredibly exciting place to invest in, and we hope that with Waverley Mall, we can play our own role as the city continues to go from strength to strength.”

Moorgarth, who bought the centre in March, have track-record in shopping centre redevelopment winning awards at the UK retail industry’s “Oscars” for transformin the Market Place in Bolton’s town’s centre – success they hope to bring to Edinburgh.

Roddy Smith, Chief Executive of Essential Edinburgh said: “While Waverley Mall lies just outside the BID area, it is still an important part of the fabric of the city centre’s retail offering and as such we would welcome investment that sees the overall retail experience in the city centre improve still further.

“Allied with all of the work ongoing at Edinburgh St James, and the continued pull of Princes Street and George Street, it all points to a bright future for a city which is already out-performing the UK in terms of footfall and appeal.”