Fopp Edinburgh saved as full list of HMV closures released

Administrators KPMG have revealed the 27 HMV and Fopp stores set to close across the UK after the retailer was rescued by a Canadian retailer.

The list of closures comes after it was announced that HMV had been acquired out of administration Sunrise Records, safeguarding the future of nearly 1,500 staff.

The Fopp store on Edinburgh's Rose Street will remain open. Picture: JPIMedia

However, 27 unprofitable stores will close with immediate effect, resulting in 455 redundancies.

The good news for Edinburgh is that the Fopp store on Rose Street will remain open, as will the Ocean Terminal HMV.

The stores that are closing with immediate effect are as follows:

- Ayr

- Bath

- Bluewater

- Bristol Cribbs

- Chichester

- Exeter Princesshay

- Fopp Bristol

- Fopp Glasgow Byres

- Fopp Manchester

- Fopp Oxford

- Glasgow Braehead

- Guernsey

- Hereford

- Manchester Trafford

- Merry Hill

- Oxford Street, London

- Peterborough Queensgate

- Plymouth Drake Circus

- Reading

- Sheffield Meadowhall

- Southport

- Thurrock

- Tunbridge Wells

- Uxbridge

- Watford

- Westfield London

- Wimbledon

