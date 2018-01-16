German tech firm KPV LAB to open Edinburgh office

Have your say

A German tech firm has signed up for space within a major office development in the heart of Edinburgh.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors said it had concluded a deal to acquire the top floor of One St Andrew Square on behalf of Berlin-headquartered KPV LAB.

Steven Clarke, commercial agency surveyor at Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, is pleased the firm has acquired space in the Capital.

He said: “Edinburgh is fast becoming a hub for technology companies in the UK and Europe, with the industry dominating 2017 office space transactions.

“With further prime office developments under construction, we expect this trend to continue over the coming years, consolidating Edinburgh as a major European tech destination for occupiers.”

He added: “One St Andrew Square was an instant front runner for our client upon viewing.”

Director Tom Beddard said: “The space suitably complements our other offices in Berlin and Munich and will allow us to properly participate in the thriving tech scene in Edinburgh.”