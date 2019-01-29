Greggs and Starbucks to open at Straiton as part of new £10m ‘retail terrace’

Top brands including Greggs and Starbucks are to set up shop at Straiton Retail Park as part of a new £10 million “retail terrace” development.

The 25,500 sq ft space, which will house up to 11 new tenants, has been given the green light from Midlothian Council with construction work due to start in summer 2019 for 33 weeks.

In addition to Greggs and Starbucks, brands such as Card Factory and Archers Sleep Centre have also confirmed spaces within the units.

Leah Taylor, Development Manager at Peel Retail Parks, part of Peel L&P, said: “This is fantastic news for Straiton Retail Park and its customers. In recent years, we have seen the park go from strength to strength with an ever-increasing number of shoppers visiting us each year.

“The high specification retail terrace, with additional parking, adds a further attractive retail offering to this already successful park, providing shoppers with a more diverse shopping experience. We’re in very advanced negotiations with a number of national retailers for the remaining units.”

The scheme is being funded through a development facility from Royal Bank of Scotland’s corporate banking team.

Duncan Mayall, Relationship Director at BRS, said: “Peel Retail Parks’ investment into Straiton Retail Park, will enhance the local area, support the regional economy and create a number of new jobs in the process.

“We have a long relationship with Peel, having supported many of their activities, and we are really pleased to be working with the team at Peel Retail Park on their investment.”

Store opening dates are to be confirmed in due course.

