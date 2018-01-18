Gyle Shopping Centre to get new cinema in £25m revamp

A CINEMA is part of the £25 million plans for one of the city’s biggest shopping centres.

Other proposals for The Gyle Shopping Centre include restaurants and a range of new shops.

Designers Threesixty Architecture, which led the recent renovation of Fountain Park, will help develop the 15-year-old shopping destination into a leisure venue if an upcoming planning application is successful.

An initial £3 million makeover to the 400,000sq/ft site will see new seating areas, lighting and upgraded toilet facilities kick start the vision for the west Edinburgh centre.

An additional 88,000 sq/ft of floorspace, approximately the same size as Waverley Mall, will be added to the centre if planners approve the proposals.

The Gyle has confirmed that it will submit a planning application for the new cinema and changes to the external layout at the centre.

A new transport hub will also be developed, relocating buses and taxis nearer to the tram stop and improving traffic management and pedestrian safety.

Mark Hurst, asset management director at Ellandi, which is aiming to attract significant investment to the centre, said “This major change to The Gyle will create a retail and leisure destination with so much to offer west Edinburgh that we anticipate it will be widely welcomed.

“We are keen to consult extensively on the proposals which will be on public display in the centre in February.

“After announcing recently the plans to enhance the Mall its great news that even further investment, and the job opportunities that will result, from this major proposal can be confirmed.”

Kieron Goodman, of Threesixty Architecture, said improving the experience for visitors was paramount: “The proposals will provide a well-considered design response with a brief that focuses on improving the visitor experience.

“This will be achieved by offering a diverse mix of retail and leisure uses, enhancing the centre’s arrival experience and delivering the proposed new mall environment.”

“We hope to develop a strong design concept that aims to establish The Gyle as a key retail and leisure destination for West Edinburgh, and the centre is afforded a design that is representative of its existing high quality.”

The Gyle was completed in late 1993 and is currently anchored by flagship stores Marks & Spencer and Morrisons.

Members of the public can view the proposals at a public display at The Gyle on February 8 and 9.

