Here are 19 businesses which closed in Edinburgh in the last year
The High Street has suffered over the last few years with household names such as BHS and HMV struggling.
In Edinburgh, there has been at least 19 business closures in the last year. From House of Fraser in the West End to corner shops in Leith, it is an incredibly difficult time to be a business owner on the high street. Here are some of the businesses that shut in Edinburgh in the last year.
1. Carpetright
Shut its Leith store in April 2018 following a restructure.