Here are 19 businesses which closed in Edinburgh in the last year

In Edinburgh, there has been at least 19 business closures in the last year. From House of Fraser in the West End to corner shops in Leith, it is an incredibly difficult time to be a business owner on the high street. Here are some of the businesses that shut in Edinburgh in the last year.

1. Carpetright Shut its Leith store in April 2018 following a restructure. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Toys 'R' Us All stores shut in April 2018 following administration jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Mothercare Shut its Fort Kinnaird store last year as part of cost cutting measures Phil Wilkinson/TSPL jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. FABB Sofas Straiton Mains store shut after the company fell into administration in June, 2018 Google other Buy a Photo

