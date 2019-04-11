The boarded up shops near the bottom of Leith Walk (Photo: Greg Macvean Photography)

Here are 19 businesses which closed in Edinburgh in the last year

The High Street has suffered over the last few years with household names such as BHS and HMV struggling.

In Edinburgh, there has been at least 19 business closures in the last year. From House of Fraser in the West End to corner shops in Leith, it is an incredibly difficult time to be a business owner on the high street. Here are some of the businesses that shut in Edinburgh in the last year.

Shut its Leith store in April 2018 following a restructure.

1. Carpetright

All stores shut in April 2018 following administration

2. Toys 'R' Us

Shut its Fort Kinnaird store last year as part of cost cutting measures

3. Mothercare

Straiton Mains store shut after the company fell into administration in June, 2018

4. FABB Sofas

