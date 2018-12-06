Here are 5 of the best places in Edinburgh to enjoy a festive tipple

The lights are on and the ­markets are bustling once again in Edinburgh.

With the festive season upon on us, it’s time to make the most of the best bars around to catch up with friends, family and work colleagues.

The official events this year are being held right the way through to 5 January, so there’s plenty of time for you to ­celebrate.

We’ve rounded up our ­favourite spots in the city to enjoy a tipple whilst taking in everything the city has to offer.

Copper Blossom: 107 George Street, EH2 3ES.

If you want to be in the heart of all the excitement in Edinburgh, Copper Blossom is the place to be. You won’t miss the bar and restaurant as the eye-catching festive decorations light up the street.

Sip on a glass of fizz or a ­delicious cocktail under the beautiful floral ceiling while you get ready to party or just watch the world go by.

You can even Pimp My Prosecco with Edinburgh Gin ­liqueurs and fresh berries.

Contini: 103 George Street, EH2 3ES.

The former banking hall is modelled on a Florentine Palazzo and delivers everything you could want from an ­authentic, contemporary Italian restaurant. While the food menu alone is mouthwatering, the cocktail menu is not to be missed.

Huxley: 1-3 Rutland Street, EH1 2AE.

Nothing says Christmas quite like the festive red bow on Huxley in the city’s West End. With a great view of the ­castle, Huxley is the perfect place to enjoy a relaxing drink after a hard day of Christmas shopping.

Badger & Co: 32 Castle Street, EH2 3HT.

Nestled in amongst the traditional buildings is Badger & Co, former home of Kenneth Grahame, the ­author of The Wind in the Willows. This is celebrated in the cocktail menu with drinks such as the Badgers Bloody Mary and Once More Into The Brush.

Badger & Co. have also launched a range of limited ­edition Christmas cocktails.

Element: 110-114 Rose Street, EH2 3JF

Element stands out from the crowd for its contemporary vibe and George Street glamour, offering drinks delights such as unique cocktails, malt whiskies, Laurent Perrier Champagne and much more.

As well as having a great menu, Element is also dog friendly so you can take your four-legged friend along to enjoy the day as well.