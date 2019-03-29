Hilton Hotels to offer rooms for one hour so guests can nap

Hotels that booked their rooms by the hour have often been associated with a very particular type of clientele, worlds away from the weary worker looking for a quick nap. Now one of the world’s biggest hotel chains is hoping to change that perception, by offering to rent out their rooms for an hour at a time - to help people cope with the clocks going forward.

On Monday 1 April, selected Hilton hotels across the UK will be offering the unique chance for people in need of a siesta to deal with a lost hour of sleep the chance to enjoy a comfy snooze in the middle of the day.

And in case their guests have trouble sleeping, the nap room experience also includes a chocolate chip cookie and glass of milk to help them drift off.

The hotel chain offered the unique experience last year - and it sold out quickly.

Sleep deprivation

While napping during the day is a common thing in the warmer parts of the world, here in the UK it is still something that is often frowned upon, generally because it’s being done at a desk, with a keyboard for a pillow.

There is perhaps a need for something like the nap room on a more permanent basis however, with recent figures suggesting more of us are getting less sleep than ever

The average amount of sleep required for people is somewhere between seven and nine hours a night, but a National Sleep Foundation survey carried out in 2017 found the average adult in the UK was getting just six hours and 49 minutes.

Compare that to a 1942 survey which suggested the average adult had 7.9 hours of sleep every night and you can see the problem.

Nap rooms for all?

Some companies are already waking up to the issue - Google has installed sleep pods in its offices for staff requiring a nap, while research suggests a nap of about 20 minutes in the afternoon can have a positive effect on someone’s mood and their ability to concentrate on work.

The clocks go forward on Sunday 31 March, and the nap rooms will be available for one day only, on Monday 1 April between 12pm and 3pm.

The hourly rooms are being offered by DoubleTree by Hilton hotels in Edinburgh and Glasgow, as well as London, Southampton, Oxford, Cheltenham, Cambridge, Leeds.