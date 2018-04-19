Home Store + More opens its doors in Craigleith

Home Store + More has opened the doors of its first UK store to the public at Craigleith Retail Park.

The bright 20,000 sq ft store promises customers an exciting range of quality products for the kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and more at everyday affordable prices.

Home Store + More, Ireland’s leading independent homewares retailer, is the latest in a series of new store openings on the park which saw Pets at Home and Card Factory start trading in March.

Other retailers on the park include M&S, TK Maxx, Boots, Dixons Carphone and Homebase.

Announcing the opening on behalf of TH Real Estate, Mike Spens, director in the retail team at Savills Scotland, said: “Following an extensive refurbishment of Craigleith Retail Park we are delighted to see not one, but three new retailers open their doors to the public and customers can enjoy Home Store + More’s first UK store.

“Homebase and TK Maxx’s decision to commit their future to Craigleith demonstrates the strategic importance of the park supported by the occupational demand we have at present.”

Jonathan Stanley, CEO of Home Store + More, added “We are delighted to be making Craigleith Retail Park our first new home in the UK, and look forward to welcoming the people of Edinburgh to experience Home Store + More.

“We pride ourselves on our friendly and approachable colleagues in-store. Their level of service, combined with our unrivalled value and exciting store layouts is what makes the customer experience at Home Store + More unique.

“Our Craigleith store has 30 colleagues in-store, with a dedicated colleague in each department.”