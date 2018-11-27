Hyatt Regency checks into Scotland with plans for Edinburgh hotel

Scotland is set to gain its first Hyatt Regency hotel after the company won a bid to operate a new establishment at the Edinburgh Marina development.

The hotel forms part of a wider development which will include housing, a 340-berth marina, a health spa and fitness centre, a conference and banqueting centre, as well as new bars and restaurants.

Hyatt said its first hotel in Scotland would comprise 187 rooms/suites, all with en-suite bathrooms, including a two-bedroom presidential suite, together with 98 one, two and three-bedroom Hyatt Regency Residences serviced apartments.

These apartments promise to offer guests “the service and amenities of a hotel, whilst enjoying all the benefits of a self-contained apartment”.

User will have access facilities including a health spa and fitness centre, a 10,000 square feet conference and banqueting centre, restaurants and bars. A 20,000 sq ft “wellness facility” will feature a blend of fitness and spa, Hyatt added.

Guido Fredrich, vice president development, Europe, said: “I am thrilled that we will be opening our first hotel in Edinburgh, as part of the exciting new Edinburgh Marina development. The marina is the perfect springboard for us to launch our brand in Scotland, opening a new era for the company and creating a great new tourism opportunity for Edinburgh.”

Hugh Taylor of Michels & Taylor, the hotel management company which advised the developer, said: “This is great news for Edinburgh and a huge boost to its tourism industry. Hyatt is a highly regarded international hotelier and is a perfect fit for this luxury waterfront development.”

Kevin Fawcett for the developer added: “Having received widespread interest from some of the world’s leading hoteliers we are delighted to have secured Hyatt to operate the hotel at Edinburgh Marina.

“Hyatt Regency’s commitment to world-class hospitality was at the forefront of our decision, with the hotel providing something totally unique for Edinburgh”.