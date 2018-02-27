IES strikes deal with Santander for HQ expansion

ONE of Scotland’s leading electrical contractors has secured funding to expand its Edinburgh headquarters.

Ideal Electrical Solutions has agreed terms with Santander Business Banking to finance the purchase of a property adjacent to their offices as part of their expansion plans.

The additional space will provide more space for contractors and additional staff, and will also be used as an employee training centre and event space to host current and prospective clients.

Mark Denholm, director of the 20-strong team, said: “The new property will provide us with significantly more space to handle larger contracts and is key to our future expansion plans.”