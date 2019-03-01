‘Jam boy’ Fraser spreads word on Tenner Challenge

A Capital businessman best known for setting up a business making jam when he was a schoolboy is encouraging youngsters to get involved in a real-life business challenge.

Fraser Doherty, 30, launched SuperJam, a jam-making business inspired by his gran’s recipes, in 2009 – while he was still a Royal High School pupil.

He took part in the Young Enterprise Scotland Company Programme and believes the real-life entrepreneurial challenges acted as a springboard for his business venture.

Fraser and his team went through the process of setting up a business – from deciding on their business idea and coming up with a name, to putting together a business plan, designing packaging and building up a customer base.

And now Fraser is encouraging young people to do the same – starting with just £10 – on the YES Tenner Challenge.

Fraser said: “The YES programme undoubtedly gave me a really good, practical understanding of what business was all about.

“It made me realise that setting up a business wasn’t such a strange thing after all and was something I could actually do.

“The biggest challenge for young people on the Tenner Challenge will be coming up with the initial idea. It needs to be something that people will actually want to buy, so you have to know your customer base.

“The YES programmes give you the chance to try things out in a supportive environment.

“I learned so much and it really gave me the confidence to start out on my own.”

SuperJam continues to tick over, and Fraser now also runs Beer52 – the world’s largest craft beer club.

In the Tenner Challenge, young people are pledged £10 and challenged to start their own companies, learning all about business planning, taking risks and making a profit in the process.

The challenge is now formally recognised by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) as a way of generating evidence for a number of SQA units.

Young Enterprise Scotland chief executive Geoff Leask said: “The Tenner Challenge helps young people develop self-reliance, self-esteem and confidence through supported and independent learning, and provides young people who wouldn’t normally have access to these types of activities with a route to qualifications.

“It’s a fantastic addition to the SQA stable of personal development awards and we’re very proud that the efforts of the young people taking part will now be formally recognised.”

Almost 900 pupils from 24 secondary schools across Scotland are already registered for the programme this year.

The deadline for the next round of the programme is Friday, March 1. For more information visit www.yes.org.uk