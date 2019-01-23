Jobs at risk in Edinburgh and Lothians as Santander announce 140 closures

Santander has announced plans to close 140 of its branches in the UK, including three in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

As part of a major restructure, the banking giant is decreasing its number of UK branches to 614, which could result in as many as 1,270 job losses.

Santander is to close 140 UK branches. Picture: JP

The mass block of closures includes three branches in Edinburgh and the Lothians, with branches at Leith Walk, Morningside Road in the Capital and George Street in Bathgate to be axed.

The Leith Walk branch is set to close on the 9 May followed by Bathgate’s George Street branch on 16 May and Morningside Road on 12 December.

The lender said the closures are in response to how customers are choosing to carry out their banking.

Santander has consulted unions on the proposed changes and will seek to find alternative roles for the 1,270 staff members affected, wherever possible.

The bank expects to be able to redeploy around a third of that number.

Susan Allen, Santander’s head of retail and business banking, said: “The way our customers are choosing to bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years, with more and more customers using online and mobile channels.

“As a result, we have had to take some very difficult decisions over our less-visited branches, and those where we have other branches in close proximity.

“We will support customers of closing branches to find alternative ways to bank with us that best suit their individual needs. We are also working alongside our unions to support colleagues through these changes and to find alternative roles for those impacted wherever possible.”

Labour MSP, Kezia Dugdale, criticised the closures, commenting: “I’m deeply disappointed that Santander have taken the decision to close these branches including Leith Walk.

“High street bank closures have become an epidemic in recent years and these closures have a particularly negative impact on elderly and vulnerable customers, as well as local small businesses.

“It’s time our banks recognise instead that they are a utility providing an essential public service.”

Ms Dugdale added: “What we need is a change in the law to help protect our high streets from losing banking facilities and so that they can continue to support our communities and small businesses.”