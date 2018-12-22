Kaiam workers called to Christmas Eve meeting amid pay row

Have your say

Staff at a Livingston technology firm who were told they won’t be paid before Christmas have been further angered at being called to a meeting on Christmas Eve.

A relative of a worker said they were convinced the Kaiam optical manufacturer will close the site.

Employees have been told they will emailed at 9:30am on Monday about when that day the meeting will be held.

The relative said: “They have been told to come in to the plant to be given an update.

“After not being paid, to add insult to injury they are now expected to come in on Christmas Eve to be told their fate.

“The sheer injustice of it - they are already feeling anguish and despair.“

She said some would have to travel from Edinburgh and Glasgow, disrupting their Christmas plans.

Staff had previously been told to phone a helpline on Monday to find out if they would be paid.

They were sent home on Thursday and told not to return.

The normal pay date of 27 December was originally brought forward to yesterday because of Christmas.

Bardia Pezeshk, chief executive of the California-based firm, visited the plant on Wednesday without making any announcement.

