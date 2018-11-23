Kevin the Carrot toys are selling for more than £1,000 on eBay

Aldi’s Kevin The Carrot range only went on sale yesterday (22 Nov) - but now the toys are being listed on eBay for as much as £1,000.

Chaos erupted at stores across the country as shoppers scrambled to get their hands on Aldi’s Christmas mascot.

The range includes small Kevin and Katie plush toys for £3.99, a Giant one metre Kevin The Carrot for £19.99 and Jasper, Chantenay & Baby Plush Toys for £3.99.

Listed for 250 times its retail price

Customers have been limited to two items per person, with proceeds going to The Teenage Cancer Trust. However, this hasn’t stopped opportunist shoppers from selling the children's toy on eBay for high prices.

One Kevin The Carrot toy has been listed at £1,200 on eBay (250 times the retail price) and has already had one bid.

Small Kevin and Katie plush toys cost 3.99 (Photo: Aldi)

Another listing has as many as 71 people watching for Kevin and Katie soft toys which are listed for £1,000.

And one seller is selling the entire Kevin the Carrot range for £280.00.

Anger on social media

Shoppers have taken to Twitter to express their outrage at the inflated prices.

Many social media users were outraged to see how much eBay sellers were listing the soft toys for

@stuart1975 said, “I can't believe the amount of people selling @AldiUK Kevin the Carrot and Families on @eBay for grossly inflated prices... You people really do need visits from Three Ghosts…”

@tillybradshaw21 said, “I really hope nobody buys anything from eBay of Kevin the carrot. It’s nasty to see people making a profit from it. The giant teddy is £19.99. Saw one on eBay for £40.00. Greed really is not a good look.”

@sjk26381 added, “Truly sick... Just looked again on eBay at the prices that these Muppets are selling Kevin the Carrot stuff for... No morals at all... Mind you more fool people desperate enough to pay these prices…”

Aldi have been approached for comment.