Kidzeco doubles store size at The Centre in Livingston

A SOCIAL enterprise which sells quality pre-loved children’s clothes, toys and equipment at an affordable price is celebrating after moving into new premises double the size of their previous outlet.

Kidzeco have secured a new site at The Centre in Livingston after demand for their approach outgrew the popularity of their old position within the complex.

The move means they can not only enhance the number of goods on offer and display, but facilate growth and volunteers helping families who come through the door.

Their new 5000sq ft unit, in prime location directly in front of the main multi-storey car park, will stock thousands of high-quality products including clothes, prams, toys and bespoke handmade goods, all safety checked in line with its Revolve Reuse Quality Standard, allowing them to meet all relevant legislative and trading and quality standards.

The expansion also means the introduction of a “community room” on its upper floor level, a place they say has “a relaxed, warm and welcoming” feel where they will host a range of baby and children’s classes, parenting and community activities as well as a re-use training workshop where donations will be categorised and safety checked.

One of its key aims will also be to help train people – “including those who are furthest from the job market” – to help them gain new skills and practical work experience.

Tracy Murdoch, a mum of three from Whitburn, West Lothian, set the business up eight years ago after recognising how much people spend when they have a family on items of clothing, toys and necessities, which are often only used for a short period of time. Tracy said: “At Kidzeco we want to do whatever we can to make life easier for parents not only financially but physically and emotionally too.

“Having a store which is now double the size of our previous one and in an even better location means we will be able to help even more families with young children and to be able to create more voluntary roles and work experience opportunities.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to the management team at The Centre who helped make this possible for us and to all of our staff and volunteers who have all worked extra hours to make sure we opened on time.”

Patrick Robbertze, Centre Director, said: “We were delighted to be able to help Kidzeco expand their operation by moving to a larger unit in a great location within The Centre, allowing them to help even more people in the community. Already they have welcomed a lot of new families and the feedback so far has been fantastic.”

shaun.milne@jpress.co.uk