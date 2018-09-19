Leith punter wins biggest prize in Scottish betting history

An Edinburgh punter has scooped the biggest horse racing win in Scottish betting history - on his birthday.

The small stakes gambler from Leith invested £5.35 on a series of accumulators but netted a massive £682,282.14 after the windfall on Sunday.

William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams said: “It’s a bet that defies the odds beyond just about anything we’ve ever seen.

“We believe it is the biggest accumulator payout in Scotland despite the fact it consists of a series of bets costing just 5p.

“The final leg of the bet was critical, as it completed an eight-fold accumulator and added more than £200,000 to the winning pot. It also meant a lot of the other permutations were big winners too.”

Adams added: “We think a number of records have been beaten. It is certainly our biggest ever winner on the horses in Scotland.

“Also the £0.05 eightfold bet, which won £203,969.39, is the highest return for that stake in our 80-plus years’ history.”

He added: “It is all the more remarkable this bet came in on his birthday – it was definitely his lucky day.”

The winning punter is believed to be in his 50s and will be sharing the prize money with his family.

Do you know the lucky man? Get in touch by calling our newsdesk on 0131 311 7538.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital